Kelly Moore Nowottnick | WMS Partners

Kelly Moore Nowottnick, JD has joined WMS Partners LLC as a senior financial adviser.

Nowottnick has more than a decade of experience advising high-net worth families on the intricacies of tax and wealth planning, business succession planning, trust administration, financial stewardship, next-generation education, and philanthropy.

Nowottnick is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law and the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Prior to joining WMS, Nowottnick was a vice president and senior fiduciary adviser with Hawthorn PNC Family Wealth.

