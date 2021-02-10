Quantcast

Kelly Moore Nowottnick | WMS Partners

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2021

nowottnick-kelly-moore-wms-partnersKelly Moore Nowottnick, JD has joined WMS Partners LLC as a senior financial adviser.

Nowottnick has more than a decade of experience advising high-net worth families on the intricacies of tax and wealth planning, business succession planning, trust administration, financial stewardship, next-generation education, and philanthropy.

Nowottnick is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law and the University of Maryland Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Prior to joining WMS, Nowottnick was a vice president and senior fiduciary adviser with Hawthorn PNC Family Wealth.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo