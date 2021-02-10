Quantcast

Sheetz invests $28.5M in store employee wages

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2021

Sheetz, a family owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain with more than 600 stores and 20,000 employees across Maryland and the mid-Atlantic, Tuesday announced a $28.5 million investment to raise the wages of its workforce. Effective Friday, the wage increase is part of Sheetz’s goal to continuously offer competitive wages, enabling them to attract and ...

