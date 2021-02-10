Will Anderson, Claudio Rattes and Keena Thomas | BioTechnical Institute of Md.

Will Anderson, Claudio Rattes and Keena Thomas were appointed to the BioTechnical Institute of Maryland.

Coming from government, business and education, the new board members bring years of experience and leadership to help address the rapidly increasing workforce demands facing the life sciences industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson, former executive director of Economic & Workforce Development for Baltimore County, is currently the managing director of the impact principals, an economic, workforce and community development consultancy that works with Fortune 500 corporations, foundations, social enterprises, and emerging businesses.

He brings a wealth of experience from leading numerous public, private, and nonprofit organizations across the state, including a decade spent as chief of technology and business development at the Maryland Business Roundtable for Education.

A graduate of The Johns Hopkins University, he holds a Master of Arts in interdisciplinary science and ecology.

Rattes is a chemical engineer and currently a director of product development with McCormick & Co., where he works on development of line extensions, new technologies, and new platforms for specialty brands.

Rattes brings decades of experience contributing to business growth through product innovation across multiple global regions and offers BTI the perspective of the talent needs of life sciences and adjacent industries.

Rattes received his degree in chemical engineering from the Universidad de Carabobo – Valencia, Venezuela and is trilingual in English, Portuguese and Spanish.

Thomas is the budget and financial manager at KIPP DC public charter schools, a community of high-performing, college-preparatory schools in Washington.

Prior to her current role, Thomas worked at a Baltimore-based tech start-up and The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory overseeing financial operations and working with cross-functional teams and business professionals at all levels, communicating the financial position for effective strategy development.

Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Frostburg State University, a Master of Business Administration from Strayer College, and a Post-Baccalaureate in Financial Management from the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School.

