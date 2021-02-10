Quantcast

WPC’s 2020 commercial leasing nears pre-COVID levels

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2021

Washington Property Company (WPC) of Bethesda leased 168,000 square feet of commercial property during 2020 throughout its Washington metropolitan area portfolio, with more than 70 percent of the total from nine properties in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick counties. Joshua Gurland, WPC’s senior vice president of leasing, said total leasing for the year was down about ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo