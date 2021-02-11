Quantcast

Loyola Md. president Linnane to retire in 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2021

The Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J., who has served as president of Loyola University Maryland since 2005, Thursday announced his retirement from the private Jesuit liberal arts university in Baltimore, effective at the end of the 2021-22 academic year. The university’s board of trustees said a search for its next president will begin shortly. The university ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo