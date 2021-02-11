Quantcast

Md. Dept. of Labor finds more than 156K potentially fraudulent unemployment claims found

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2021

The Maryland Department of Labor Thursday announced it had uncovered more than 156,000 potentially fraudulent unemployment insurance claims filed in the state since January. Of the 243,186 new claims filed in Maryland since Jan. 1, 156,403 of them (64.31%) have been flagged as being potentially fraudulent because of new and existing aggressive security measures in place ...

