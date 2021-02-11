Quantcast

Md. law firms hit with bogus unemployment claims

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 11, 2021

Attorney William E. Carlson wants everyone to know he remains happily employed as managing partner of the Baltimore-based Shapiro Sher law firm, despite what the Maryland unemployment insurance office might think. Carlson is one of six long-time – and current – Shapiro Sher employees for whom unemployment checks were erroneously drafted at the behest of the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo