Driver sentenced to 2 days for doing doughnuts on Bay Bridge

By: Associated Press February 11, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — A Virginia man will serve two days in jail for doing doughnuts on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland. Gary Montague Jr., of Dumfries, Virginia, entered an Alford plea to disorderly conduct and reckless driving, news outlets reported. He was sentenced to 60 days, all suspended except for two days, which will start this ...

