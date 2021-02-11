Quantcast

Md. specialty pharmacy CareMetx Health acquired by Navitus Health Solutions

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2021

Navitus Health Solutions, a full pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), Thursday announced that Lumicera Health Services, its wholly-owned specialty pharmacy, has purchased Gaithersburg-based specialty pharmacy CareMetx Health. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Navitus officials said the acquisition will allow the Madison, Wisconsin-based company to expand its coverage base to the eastern United States. The company, ...

