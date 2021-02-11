Quantcast

T. Row Price names new president, COO

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter February 11, 2021

Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price announced Thursday morning it promoted two of its executives, naming Rob Sharps as the company’s new president and Céline Dufétel as its chief operating officer. Sharps, who has been with the company for 23 years, will continue in his current roles as head of investments and group chief investment officer. Dufétel will ...

