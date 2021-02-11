Quantcast

Taxes on digital ads, cigarettes among House veto overrides

By: Capital News Service Jack Hogan February 11, 2021

A digital advertising tax that would pay for Maryland's sweeping education reform was among Gov. Larry Hogan's vetoes that the House of Delegates overrode Thursday. The state predicts revenue as high as $250 million in the first year after implementation of the digital advertising tax, which would be the first of its kind in the U.S., ...

