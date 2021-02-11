Quantcast

Trump can’t hang on to lawyers after false election claims

By: Associated Press Alanna Durkin Richer, Nomaan Merchant and Colleen Long February 11, 2021

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump spent much of his career deploying high-powered lawyers to do his bidding. Now he is having trouble finding top-tier help when he might need it most. Since losing the November election to President Joe Biden, Trump has been hemorrhaging attorneys. Established firms backed away from his baseless claims of election fraud. Those ...

