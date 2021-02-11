Quantcast

UMMC earns national recognition for excellence in respiratory care

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2021

The University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) Downtown Campus Thursday earned the prestigious 2021-2022 Apex Recognition Award from the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) for excellence in providing respiratory care to patients. The academic medical center joins an elite group of respiratory care programs across the United States to receive this national award, which recognizes significant ...

