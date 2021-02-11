Will McCollough | Lee & Associates Md.

Lee & Associates Maryland , a fully-integrated commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, has announced the hiring of Will McCullough as senior vice president.

For the past 12 years, Mr. McCullough worked as a commercial leasing agent for St. John Properties Inc., and he brings more than 28 years of diversified commercial real estate experience to this position.

In his new role with the company, McCullough will handle tenant and landlord representation activities with a focus on commercial office, flex/office, industrial and warehouse properties throughout the central Maryland region.

