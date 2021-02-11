Yi Shrestha, Erinn Degnan, Irina Podyukova and Benedict Sun | UHY

UHY LLP, a national CPA firm, promoted Yi Shrestha to principal, Erinn Degnan to senior manager, Irina Podyukova to manager and Benedict Sun to manager.

Yi focuses on tax planning for individuals, small business owners, high net worth individuals and international companies. She assists clients with estate and trust planning; often working directly with estate attorneys and trustees to maintain project deadlines. Fluent in both Mandarin and Cantonese, Yi works with international clients as part of UHY’s China Group. Yi received a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Loyola University Maryland and a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Towson University. She is a licensed CPA in the state of Maryland.

Degnan has more than 10 years of public accounting experience. She works with various businesses to provide comprehensive accounting and tax services to business owners and their families. Her work includes planning and performing compilation and review services; preparation and review of financial statements; preparation and review of tax returns for high net worth individuals, partnerships, and corporations, including multi-state returns; and tax planning and consulting. She received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Towson University and is a licensed CPA in the state of Maryland.

odyukova provides attestation and assurance services to companies in a variety of industries, including real estate and not-for-profit. She also assists in the preparation of tax returns as well as consulting on SBA, accounting practices, and internal controls. Podyukova has a Bachelor’s degree in accounting from Towson University and a Bachelor’s degree in linguistics and business communication from Perm State Technical University, Russia.

Sun prepares financial statements and tax returns for clients across a broad range of industries, including auto dealerships, real estate, and hospitality. He also provides tax provision and planning for high net worth individuals. He received a Bachelor’s degree in accounting, Finance and Criminology from the University of Maryland, College Park and is a licensed CPA in the states of Maryland and Virginia.

