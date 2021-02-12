Quantcast

CHARLES RANDALL FREEMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Threat of arson and mass violence After leaving a voicemail message at a psychiatric hospital where he had been a patient, appellant Charles Randall Freeman was charged with one count of making a threat of arson in violation of Md. Code (2002, 2012 Repl. Vol., 2018 Cum. Supp.), § ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo