Quantcast

ERROL CRUZ v. MARYLAND STATE POLICE

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021

Administrative law -- Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights -- Notice of complaint We examine whether the Circuit Court for Baltimore County erred when it denied Errol Cruz, the appellant and a former Maryland State Trooper, an order to show cause based on his contention that the Maryland State Police, the appellee, violated his rights under ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo