JAMES L. WOLF v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Theft by deception Convicted by the Circuit Court for Talbot County of theft by deception, James L. Wolf, appellant, contends that the evidence is insufficient to sustain the conviction. Read the opinion

