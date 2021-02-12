Quantcast

Three MD men accused of scheme to sell COVID-19 vaccines

By: Associated Press February 12, 2021

BALTIMORE — Three Baltimore County men have been accused by federal prosecutors of running a fraudulent website to sell coronavirus vaccines for $30 a dose. A news release from the U.S. Attorney for Maryland on Thursday announced that Olakitan Oluwalade, 22, his cousin, Odunayo Baba Oluwalade, 25, and Kelly Lamont Williams, 22, had been indicted for ...

