MICHELE JESSEE & MARK JESSEE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Neglect of a minor A jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County convicted Michele and Mark Jessee, the appellants, of two counts each of neglect of a minor and rendering a child in need of assistance for their treatment of two of their adopted children, D, who was ...

