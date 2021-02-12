Quantcast

Mission BBQ donates $362K to Wreaths Across America

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021

Glen Burnie-based Mission BBQ Friday announced the donation of $362,320 to Wreaths Across America (WAA), collected from customers and their support of the restaurant chain’s American Heroes cups. The donation will help to sponsor over 36,000 veterans’ wreaths to remember our fallen U.S. service members during the 2021 holiday season. Wreaths Across American is known for its annual ...

