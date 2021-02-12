Quantcast

New Baltimore County grant to support lodging industry

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Friday announced the COVID-19 Hotel Grant Program, a $3.5 million fund to aid hotels, motels and short-term rental properties in the county’s latest effort to support local businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the COVID-19 Hotel Grant Program, the county will offer applicants $557.47 per room with a maximum of $55,747 per ...

