RANDALL MARTIN v. OFFICE OF THE STATE’S ATTORNEY FOR BALTIMORE CITY

By: Daily Record Staff February 12, 2021

Civil litigation -- Appeal from judgment -- Timeliness In this appeal from a civil action in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Randall Martin, appellant, challenges the denial of a motion for order of default against the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City, appellee. Read the opinion

