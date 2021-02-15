Quantcast

Continental Realty Corp. No. 23 on national multifamily management companies

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021

Continental Realty Corporation (CRC)  ranked 23rd in the country for the company’s Top 100 Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient (epIQ) Index score, as compiled by ApartmentRatings.com and SatisFacts. Baltimore-based CRC, which owns and manages approximately 10,000 apartment homes throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States, received the national honor for management companies in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo