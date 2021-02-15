Quantcast

Harford Community College receives more than $600K from Tucker Charitable Trust

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021

Harford Community College Monday announced a $615,848 gift from the Barclay D. Tucker II & Betty Lou Tucker Charitable Trust. The Tucker Charitable Trust was established by longtime supporters of the College who were at the time residents of Havre de Grace. When the Tuckers' gift was announced in 1995, it was the largest private gift ...

