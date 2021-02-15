Quantcast

JK Moving Services agrees to deal to purchase White’s Ferry

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021

Chuck Kuhn, founder and CEO of JK Moving Services, and his wife Stacy Kuhn, have come to terms on a purchase of White’s Ferry in Leesburg, Virginia, helping protect an important Potomac River crossing with a long history. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Established in 1786, the Ferry ceased operation in December 2020. Kuhn will be ...

