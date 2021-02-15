Quantcast

Md. women’s group calls men-only registration unconstitutional

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 15, 2021

A Maryland women’s rights group is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down as unconstitutional a federal requirement that only men register for the military draft. The Women’s Law Center of Maryland Inc. has joined a high court brief that derides the men-only mandate as being based on “invidious stereotypes and archaic generalizations” that treat ...

