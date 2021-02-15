Quantcast

Sinai Hospital debuts innovative newborn care center

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021

The Herman & Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai today debuts its brand-new Newborn Care Center, a state-of-the-art, family-centered unit offering innovative and nurturing care for premature infants with the most critical needs as well as for full-term babies. Designed with the latest hybrid approach to promote optimal infant care and family support, the new center ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo