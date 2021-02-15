Quantcast

UMD Graduate School to launch innovative degree in vulnerability and violence reduction

By: Daily Record Staff February 15, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown violence into the foreground that has simmered below the surface for too long: race-based violence, domestic violence, political violence and beyond. The pandemic has also underscored the lack of trust between individuals, communities, and citizens and governments. The spike in vulnerability created by this global disaster requires new solutions that can ...

