$9M gift establishes new institute for performance and technology in the arts at UMD

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2021

The University of Maryland (UMD) Monday announced a $9 million gift from mathematics professor emeritus Michael Brin and his wife Eugenia and the Brin Family Foundation to its School of Theatre, Dance and Performance Studies (TDPS) to reimagine the future of education in the performing arts. The gift will establish the Maya Brin Institute for New Performance, which will add courses, expand ...

