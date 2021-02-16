Quantcast

Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time

By: Associated Press Matt Ott February 16, 2021

SILVER SPRING — The seemingly unstoppable rise of Bitcoin continued Tuesday with the cost of a single unit of the digital currency rising above $50,000 for the first time. The price of Bitcoin has risen almost 200% in the last three months and its volatility was on display Tuesday. After rising above $50,600, it fell back ...

