Diane S. Kotkin | Wright Constable

Diane S. Kotkin was named partner at Wright, Constable and Skeen LLP in the firm’s Estates & Trusts Practice Group.

Kotkin is a trusted legal advisor to her clients and their families. For more than 20 years, she has developed and implemented creative and customized solutions to achieve the tax and personal objectives of her clients. Her representation of fiduciaries also includes advising both individual and corporate fiduciaries on risk mitigation and their duties and responsibilities in the course of the administration of trusts and estates.

Kotkin’s wide range of experience has enabled her to serve as a general counsel or a legal back office for families, managing the multitude of issues that arise. As a trusts and estates attorney who often helps clients through personal issues during very sensitive periods in their lives, she has developed a reputation as a compassionate advisor with the experience, insight and sophistication to help navigate complex issues both from a legal and business perspective.

