FEATURED MOVER | Mia Millette, Skyline Technology Solutions

By: Daily Record Staff February 16, 2021

Mia Millette was appointed CEO of Skyline Technology Solutions, the first female in that position in the company’s history. Prior to her appointment, Millette served as COO of the Maryland-based information technology company since 2018. She succeeds company founder, Brian Holsonbake, who will transition from CEO to chairman and now focus on advancing Skyline’s long-term strategic ...

