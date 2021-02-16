Quantcast

Md. bill would curb some medical debt collection practices

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter February 16, 2021

Medical debt was a major problem for many Maryland families even prior to COVID-19, advocates say, with hospitals filing nearly 150,000 lawsuits against patients with outstanding debts over the past decade. But it’s become an even graver issue in the last year, when many have lost their employment-based health insurance and were hospitalized with the disease. ...

