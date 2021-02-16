Quantcast

Md. high court faults jury instruction in ‘battered spouse’ case

By: Steve Lash battered spouse syndrome, self defense, voluntary manslaughter February 16, 2021

Delving into the issue of domestic violence, Maryland’s top court has ruled that abuse in prior relationships can be evidence of Battered Spouse Syndrome without its victims having to first show they were repeatedly abused by the significant other they killed and for which they stand trial. The Court of Appeals rendered its decision in saying ...

