Valerie H. Bonham | Kennedy Krieger

Kennedy Krieger Institute , a nonprofit organization internationally known for improving the lives of children, adolescents and adults with diseases, disorders and injuries that impact the nervous system, appointed Valerie H. Bonham, J.D., as its first vice president and general counsel.

With more than 20 years of experience providing legal counsel to academic, health and science organizations, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bonham will apply her extensive expertise to further enhance the Institute’s mission and vision. She is an expert in a wide range of legal matters including medical research, technology transfer, clinical care, and ethics.

In her new role, Bonham will provide comprehensive legal support to the Institute, its governing boards, health care providers, researchers and educators.

