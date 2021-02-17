Quantcast

Applied Insight acquires Hanover-based Bridges Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021

Applied Insight, a market leader in solving complex technology challenges for federal government customers, backed by The Acacia Group, Wednesday announced its acquisition of Bridges Inc., Hanover-based specialists in cyber security, network engineering and big data analytics for the intelligence community. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bridges brings complementary capabilities to Applied Insight in network security, cross-domain ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo