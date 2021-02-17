ADVERTISEMENT
Nemphos Braue LLC, the Mid-Atlantic’s premier corporate boutique law firm, is seeking an exceptional client service oriented, polished, full-time corporate legal secretary.
Qualifications include but are not limited to:
Strong attention to detail; effective organization in managing multiple priorities in a team-oriented environment; superior interpersonal communication.
REQUIRED SKILL SET:
3-5 years’ experience within a law firm.
Adept at using Microsoft Office (Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint) with a typing speed of 60 words per minute.
Proficient in virtual data rooms a plus.
Exceptional client service skills, professional appearance and phone manner.
Familiarity with corporate filings with multiple government agencies.
Self-starter.
We offer competitive health benefits, 401K savings plan, vacation and a team-oriented, friendly atmosphere. Salary commensurate with experience.
Please submit cover letter with salary requirements and resume to
