ADVERTISEMENT

CORPORATE LEGAL SECRETARY

Nemphos Braue LLC, the Mid-Atlantic’s premier corporate boutique law firm, is seeking an exceptional client service oriented, polished, full-time corporate legal secretary.

Qualifications include but are not limited to:

Strong attention to detail; effective organization in managing multiple priorities in a team-oriented environment; superior interpersonal communication.

REQUIRED SKILL SET:

3-5 years’ experience within a law firm.

Adept at using Microsoft Office (Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint) with a typing speed of 60 words per minute.

Proficient in virtual data rooms a plus.

Exceptional client service skills, professional appearance and phone manner.

Familiarity with corporate filings with multiple government agencies.

Self-starter.

We offer competitive health benefits, 401K savings plan, vacation and a team-oriented, friendly atmosphere. Salary commensurate with experience.

Please submit cover letter with salary requirements and resume to