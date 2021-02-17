Quantcast

DC affordable housing preservation project gets $21.9M in Walker & Dunlop financing

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. Wednesday announced it structured $21.9 million in financing for the acquisition and substantial renovation of an existing 42-unit affordable housing property in Washington with an additional four new construction units. The property, Ritch Homes Apartments, is one of the most high-cost markets in the country. All of the property's units ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo