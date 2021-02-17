Quantcast

ForeFront Power, TurningPoint Energy complete 4 community solar projects in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021

ForeFront Power and TurningPoint Energy completed four Maryland-based community solar projects, the company announced Wednesday. The Leigh Friend Solar Project was completed this month and three additional projects (Kingsville, Croom Road, and South Osborne Road) began delivering power to residents in late 2019. Together, these four projects created over 150 jobs and represent 9.8 megawatts-DC (MW) of solar power ...

