Frosh calls for eightfold increase in eviction filing fee

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 17, 2021

Maryland’s attorney general urged state legislators Wednesday to raise the landlords’ filing fee in evictions from a near national low of $15 to $120, about $8 above the U.S. average, saying the eightfold increase might discourage landlords from initiating eviction proceedings that have become too readily used against tenants in a time of financial hardship. Brian ...

