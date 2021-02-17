Quantcast

GERALD T. BROOKS, SR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021

Civil litigation -- Motion for reconsideration -- Timeliness In 2019, Gerald T. Brooks, Sr., appellant, filed a complaint in the Circuit Court for Calvert County against his ex-wife Naomi Stratton, the State of Maryland, the Calvert County Circuit Court, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Calvert County Office of the Public Defender, and the Calvert ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo