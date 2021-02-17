Quantcast

Harford County taking applications for tourism promotion funds

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021

Harford County is accepting applications from local nonprofits for funding to promote tourism and related activities in fiscal year 2022, county officials said Wednesday. The application deadline is March 19 at 4 p.m. In its seventh year, Harford’s competitive funding program was established by County Executive Barry Glassman to reinvest revenue from the hotel/lodging fee in cultural, ...

