Law Digest — Maryland Court of Special Appeals — Feb. 18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Constitutional Law; Involuntary commitment: Under §10-708(i) of the Health-General Article, which states that patients involuntarily committed to mental health facilities have the right to request legal or non-legal representation when appealing a clinical review panel’s approval of a decision to administer medication against the patient’s will, an administrative law judge did ...

