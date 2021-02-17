Quantcast

Overdose-related deaths increase amid Covid-19 pandemic

By: Capital News Service Catherine Scott February 17, 2021

Drug and alcohol related fatalities in Maryland have increased since the pandemic, and minority communities were hit the hardest, according to a recent report.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo