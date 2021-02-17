Quantcast

MedStar Health receives $250K donation for COVID-19 vaccine efforts

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021

The Verstandig Family Foundation, a philanthropic organization established by digital innovator, entrepreneur and venture capitalist Grant Verstandig, with a focus on increasing public access to quality healthcare - today announced a $250,000 donation to MedStar Health, in support of the health system's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination distribution efforts in underserved communities in the Baltimore and Washington areas. The Verstandig Family Foundation donation ...

