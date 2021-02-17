Quantcast

New York sues Amazon, saying it didn’t protect workers from virus

By: Associated Press Joseph Pisani and Michelle Chapman February 17, 2021

NEW YORK — The New York attorney general is suing Amazon over COVID-19 safety protocols, accusing the company of being more concerned with making money than protecting its workers from getting sick. The lawsuit, filed late Tuesday, involves two Amazon facilities in New York City that employ more than 5,000 workers. It alleges that Amazon failed ...

