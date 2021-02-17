Quantcast

UM School of Nursing signs dual-admission agreements with Hagerstown Community College and Allegany College of Md.

By: Daily Record Staff February 17, 2021

The University of Maryland School of Nursing (UMSON) Wednesday announced it has launched agreements of dual admission with Hagerstown Community College (HCC) and Allegany College of Maryland (ACM), completing formal partnerships with every community college in Maryland that offers an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program. The agreements enable a smooth transition from ADN programs to UMSON’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing ...

