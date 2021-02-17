Quantcast

US retail sales jumps 5.3%, thanks to $600 stimulus checks

By: Associated Press Joseph Pisani February 17, 2021

NEW YORK — Those $600 stimulus checks got Americans shopping again. After three months of declines, retail sales soared a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in January from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday. It was the biggest increase since June and much larger than the 1% rise Wall Street analysts had expected. The $600 stimulus ...

