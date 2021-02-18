Quantcast

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD now available in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2021

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies announced it added Maryland to the list of states where the insurer offers its homeowners product. From single-family homes to multi-family dwellings to condominium units, rentals, lessors/landlords and even home-sharing services, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD aims to bridge the gap between personal and commercial coverage by providing insurance solutions for 21st century living. GUARD's product targets ...

